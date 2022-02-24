Watch
Repairs on Grand Haven bridges continues with lane and ramp closures

Begins March 1.
FOX 17
Bridges on the north bank of the Grand River between Grand Haven and Ferrysburg/Spring Lake.
Posted at 9:56 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 10:00:35-05

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The three-year project repairing several bridges on US-31 and M-104 ramps up again on Tuesday, March 1.

Work is being done on the bascule bridge (drawbridge) over the Grand River and the bridges in the interchange at US-31 and M-104, plus the M-104 bridge over the Spring Lake channel.

US-31:

  • Lane closure southbound from north of Third Street in Ferrysburg to Jackson Avenue in Grand Haven, March 1 – May 1. 
  • Ramp closed from US-31 southbound to M-104 eastbound, March 1 – May 1. 

M-104:

  • Ramp closed from M-104 westbound to US-31 southbound, March 1 – May 1. 

As in 2021, work will be suspended over the summer to minimize interruptions of traffic during the warm weather tourist season. It then will resume in the fall.

Work is expected to be finished sometime in the 2023 construction season.

