Rep. Scholten announces $11.7M for restoration of Ferrysburg bridge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Smith’s Bayou Bridge will receive $11.7 million in funding thanks to a federal grant.

Rep. Hillary Scholten announced the grant from the Federal Highway Administration Monday morning.

The Ferrysburg bridge was closed in 2019 for safety reasons.

“For five years, the city of Ferrysburg has been struggling without a critical piece of infrastructure. The price tag to fix the superstructure the right way is simply too large for a local community to carry on its own — it’s up to state and federal partners to prioritize these types of projects, and that’s exactly what I did,” says Scholten. “Fortifying our bridges is one way to build a better, safer future for the next generation of Michiganders.”

We’re told the restoration project received the most funding out of a total of $34.2 million allocated to Michigan.

“Smith’s Bridge is a transportation asset not only for the City of Ferrysburg but for the West Michigan region,” says Ferrysburg Mayor Richard Carlson. “We give thanks to Congresswoman Scholten, US DOT, MDOT, and all those involved in securing this solution.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube