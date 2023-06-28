Public safety officials release traffic plan for Grand Haven fireworks

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Public safety officials in Grand Haven plan to shut down a number of streets to accommodate the fireworks show on Saturday, July 1.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says the following streets will be closed from 6:30 p.m. on July 1 through 2 a.m. on July 2:



Harbor Drive between Sherman Avenue and First Street

Washington Avenue between Harbor Drive and First Street

Franklin Avenue between Harbor Drive and First Street

Clinton Avenue between Harbor Drive and First Street

Lafayette Avenue between Harbor Drive and First Street

Howard Avenue between Harbor Drive and Sand Drive

We’re told the following changes will also be made during this weekend’s festivities:

The eastbound lane on Franklin Street will be converted into a one-way street between Harbor Drive and Beacon Boulevard after the fireworks show ends.

Seventh Street between Franklin Avenue and US-31 will be shut down from 10 p.m. until 12 a.m.

Franklin Avenue between Harbor Drive and Beacon Boulevard will be reserved for emergency vehicles only; no parking will be allowed.

No left turns will be allowed on US-31 in either direction between Robbins Road and Jackson Avenue.

The drawbridge will remain lowered from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m.

GHDPS advises the public of temporary tow-away zones. Do not park where signs are posted.

