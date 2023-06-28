Public safety officials release traffic plan for Grand Haven fireworks

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Public safety officials in Grand Haven plan to shut down a number of streets to accommodate the fireworks show on Saturday, July 1.
The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says the following streets will be closed from 6:30 p.m. on July 1 through 2 a.m. on July 2:
- Harbor Drive between Sherman Avenue and First Street
- Washington Avenue between Harbor Drive and First Street
- Franklin Avenue between Harbor Drive and First Street
- Clinton Avenue between Harbor Drive and First Street
- Lafayette Avenue between Harbor Drive and First Street
- Howard Avenue between Harbor Drive and Sand Drive
We’re told the following changes will also be made during this weekend’s festivities:
- The eastbound lane on Franklin Street will be converted into a one-way street between Harbor Drive and Beacon Boulevard after the fireworks show ends.
- Seventh Street between Franklin Avenue and US-31 will be shut down from 10 p.m. until 12 a.m.
- Franklin Avenue between Harbor Drive and Beacon Boulevard will be reserved for emergency vehicles only; no parking will be allowed.
- No left turns will be allowed on US-31 in either direction between Robbins Road and Jackson Avenue.
- The drawbridge will remain lowered from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m.
GHDPS advises the public of temporary tow-away zones. Do not park where signs are posted.
