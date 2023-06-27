How to keep pets safe and calm during fireworks displays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Fourth of July is a week from today, and pet owners are encouraged to follow safety guidelines to ensure their furry friends’ safety.

“Fourth of July is difficult for pets who struggle with anxiety,” says Kent County Animal Shelter (KCAS) Director Angela Hollinshead. “We want to make sure pet owners know what to do in case their animal becomes anxious, who to call if their pet goes missing, or if they see stray animals.”

KCAS advises pet owners to do the following to keep pets safe during fireworks displays:



Keep pets inside while fireworks shows are active.

Takes dogs for walks during the day when fireworks are not being set off.

Talk to a veterinarian if your dog has anxiety with fireworks.

Give pets access to hiding places and refrain from moving them once they are there.

Close all doors and windows to muffle the noise. Leaving music or the television on can also help.

Consider accompanying your pets indoors to provide comfort.

Ensure all pets are chipped or tagged in case they run off. Check to make sure microchips are up-to-date.

Additionally, KCAS says pet owners may register facial recognition for their animals on petcolovelost.org. If a pet goes missing, someone who finds them may take their photo and upload it to the site, helping match lost animals with their owners.

KCAS advises posting photos of lost and found pets to local groups on Facebook and Nextdoor. Hanging flyers around the neighborhood is also recommended.

Fireworks are legally permitted to be set off July 3–5 in Kent County, but local governments have the right to set their own time restrictions.

If an animal runs loose, call Animal Control at 616-632-7310.

