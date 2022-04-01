Pronto Pup opens for 2022 season, prices same despite rising operation costs

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Pronto Pup is now open for the 2022 season!

The Grand Haven business, now celebrating 75 years, says it will not raise its prices despite rising operation costs.

“I learned about supply & demand back in elementary school,” the business wrote on its Facebook page. “However, if your business has a high demand, that doesn't mean you have to raise your prices.”

Pronto Pup says its Pronto Pups are still $1.75 each (includes sales tax), a small soda is $0.50, and a large soda is $1.

“If we could just eliminate greed in our society, so many of life’s other issues would just go away,” the post adds.

