Pride flag stolen from St. John's Episcopal Church

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Grand Haven pastor hopes you can find someone who vandalized his church.

St. John's Episcopal Church shared that a man in a blue hoodie and a black coat broke one of their flag posts flying the pride flag on Monday night.

In the video, you see after the man broke the flag stand, he left only to come back to steal a symbol for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Father Jared Cramer added that this isn't the first time. However, he also said that this is the first time they have evidence to show police.

Cramer has been an advocate for the LGBTQIA+. He was instrumental in starting Grand Haven's Pride Fest this summer.

He says the parish plans to buy a new metal pole and flag as soon as possible.

"Even more importantly, we will continue to celebrate the gifts of our queer members, stand with the LGBTQIA+ community in Grand Haven, and advocate for all of God's beloved children," Cramer added in his post.

