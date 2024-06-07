Preparing for Pride: Grand Haven Pride Festival returns with added security

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven's Pride festival returns for its second year this weekend. Organizers tell us it's going to be bigger and better, but this doesn't just mean more booths and performances.

“What made me most excited last year at the festival, particularly, was watching a couple of friends of mine who are trans walking to the festival, confident in who they are, not feeling judged, not feeling like people are kind of giving them the side eye, but they simply are who they are,” says Fr. Jared Cramer, who is also a committee member for Grand Haven Pride.

After last year's success, Cramer says they wanted to expand.

“We wanted this year to really expand, to give a lot of room for a lot of celebration,” says Cramer. “So double the amount of food vendors, the market itself was up to, like, 100 different booths.”

But it's not just vendors and space.

“We're doubling our investment in private security,” says Cramer. “We've made sure that the Grant Haven Department of Public Safety knows of our concerns; they're committed to partnering with us once more. Because what we really want to be sure is everyone feels safe coming to downtown Grand Haven and celebrating.”

The added security comes after some negative community feedback, specifically about children seen handing money to drag queens.

“We tip drag queens because first of all you tip performers in a lot of industries,” Cramer explains. “The other thing though is a lot of times the drag performance is what those tips are used for is they're donated to charity or other things that can help and support people.”

Cramer hopes to see a wide range of support and love for people in the LGBTQ+ community.

“My goal is that the impetus, the safety, the openness of Pride can spill out and fill how we function as a society, as a culture, 365 days of the year,” says Cramer.

However, he understands the possibility of protesters.

“The vitriol thrown at our Pride festival, ironically enough, just demonstrates why we need Pride,” says Cramer.

Grand Haven Pride Festival starts Saturday afternoon and goes into the evening. The performances will be in a closed-off space for visitors.

