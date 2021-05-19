Police looking for man who walked away from an adult foster care home in Ottawa Co.

NUNICA, Mich — Police say they need your helping locating a man who walked away from an adult foster care home Tuesday night.

Jared Juntunen, 34, was last seen at around 11:40 p.m. at the Harbor Point Adult Foster Care Home in Nunica.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Jared is approximately 5'11" tall and weighs about 200 lbs. He has green eyes, short blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and orange shorts.

Call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 if you see him.