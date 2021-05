The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and Grand Valley police are investigating after several calls were made about shots outside student housing near GVSU early Saturday.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. outside the 48 West Apartments, located at 10897 48th Avenue, in Allendale.

Police say they did not find any victims or suspects, but found several shell casings outside building U in the parking lot.

If you have any information call police.