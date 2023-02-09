Drive-by shooting reported near Hudsonville

GEORGETOWN TWP., Mich. — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting near Hudsonville after a home was hit by gunfire.

According to Ottawa County dispatchers, deputies were sent to City View Drive, just south of Rosewood Street in Georgetown Township around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

FOX 17 saw security footage from a nearby home that showed a vehicle drive by and a passenger fire nearly a dozen shots out the passenger window toward a home.

Ottawa County deputies say a suspect vehicle was identified as a small, dark-colored SUV.

The SUV fled the scene at a high rate of speed, deputies say.

No injuries have been reported.

It's not clear if there were any damages, but deputies say the house had been struck several times with bullets.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch non-emergency at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536