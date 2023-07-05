Police close Grand Haven pier after reports of brandished firearm

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Police shut down the Grand Haven pier on the 4th of July after reports of someone brandishing a firearm.
Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority tells FOX 17 that the call came in just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The caller reported that someone on the pier had brandished a firearm.
Dispatch says officers with the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety responded to the pier but did not find anyone with a gun.
The department did decide to close the pier for the rest of the holiday out of an abundance of caution.
The pier is expected to reopen Wednesday, July 5.