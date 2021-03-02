Plane crashes in Grand Haven Township after engine malfunction

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies responded to a plane crash that occurred in the area of Ravine View Drive and Ferris Street in Grand Haven Township this afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told that the pilot, a 52-year-old man from Marne, took off out of Grand Haven Airport when the engine malfunctioned.

Police say he crashed in a wooded area north of Ferris Street in an attempt to fly back to the airport, adding that he sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his face.

The sheriff’s office tells us he was treated for those injuries on scene by medical professionals.

We’re told there were no passengers on board and that the FAA is investigating the incident.

