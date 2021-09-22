Watch
Pickup truck crashes into Spring Lake home

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
20210921_215202.jpg
Posted at 10:57 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 22:59:40-04

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Deputies responded to reports of a pickup truck crashing into a house in Spring Lake Tuesday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 65-year-old Spring Lake resident was driving east on Liberty Street when the black Chevrolet pickup struck a parked vehicle.

The truck then sped past a stop sign on Buchanan Street before it crashed into the home’s front porch, the sheriff’s office says.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash, but deputies say the driver was cited for the incident.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
