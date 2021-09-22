Pickup truck crashes into Spring Lake home

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Deputies responded to reports of a pickup truck crashing into a house in Spring Lake Tuesday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 65-year-old Spring Lake resident was driving east on Liberty Street when the black Chevrolet pickup struck a parked vehicle.

The truck then sped past a stop sign on Buchanan Street before it crashed into the home’s front porch, the sheriff’s office says.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash, but deputies say the driver was cited for the incident.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube