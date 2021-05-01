Pickup hits Ottawa County house, injuring resident, and then flees

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Jenison man was arrested after the pickup truck he was driving hit a house and then fled the scene Saturday morning. An occupant of the home was injured.

At 8:50 a.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a pickup truck striking a home and fleeing the scene in the area of Oakwood Drove and Cottonwood. The investigation revealed that a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling at a high rate of speed there, the driver lost control and the truck hit a house.

One resident sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

The pickup driver fled the scene of the crash. Deputies were able to track down the 33-year-old Jenison man and take him into custody. He was not injured during either the collision or the arrest.

Deputies said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The driver's name is being withheld pending arraignment in 58th District Court on Monday.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

