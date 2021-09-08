Pedestrian in critical condition after getting hit by car in Holland Twp.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after a Wednesday morning crash in Holland Township.

Ottawa County deputies were dispatched about 8:15 a.m. to the crash at the intersection of 120th Avenue and Riley Street, according to a news release.

Their preliminary investigation at the scene showed that a 65-year-old Holland-area resident was crossing 120th Avenue in the crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle turning from westbound Riley Street to southbound 120th Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to Holland Hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the driver was not injured in the crash.

The investigation continues.