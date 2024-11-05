Pedestrian hurt after being hit by car in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A pedestrian is hurt after being hit by a car in Spring Lake Monday morning.

The crash happened at North Lake Street and East Exchange Street before 7:40 a.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told a 22-year-old Spring Lake Township woman drove east when she stopped at the intersection, then turned left. That was when she hit a 62-year-old woman who had been using the crosswalk, deputies explain.

OCSO says the driver called 911 right away.

The pedestrian was treated and hospitalized for possible internal injuries.

