Pedestrian hit by car while chasing loose dog in Ottawa County

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Sunday morning's deadly crash in Grand Haven Township.
Posted at 6:47 AM, Jan 07, 2022
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car Friday morning in Ottawa County.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded about 5:20 p.m. to the crash on Warner Street near 64th Avenue in Allendale Township, according to a news release.

Their preliminary investigation showed a 60-year-old man who lives in the area was chasing his loose dog that had run into the roadway.

Deputies say the man also ran into the roadway and was hit by a passing car. The driver wasn’t able to avoid hitting the man and immediately stopped, called 911 and rendered first aid under responders arrived.

The pedestrian suffered arm, shoulder and head injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was taken to Spectrum Health for further treatment. An update on his condition wasn’t immediately available.

The driver of the vehicle involved wasn’t injured.

Ottawa County deputies continue to investigate.

