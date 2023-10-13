Passenger in car that drove into Ottawa County fire station arraigned

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The passenger in a vehicle that drove into an Ottawa County fire station Thursday morning has been arraigned.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Benjamin King from Allendale Township was arraigned Friday on three counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer.

The driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old woman, is still in the hospital receiving mental health treatment. Deputies say she hasn’t been arraigned but charges are expected in the days ahead.

The Ottawa County Sheriff crash and standoff started around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office (OCSO), the initial call they got was for a suspicious car parked near Baldwin St and 64th.

When deputies approached, the woman reportedly tried to drive off — even ramming into a cruiser before turning into the fire station parking lot and driving through the bay doors. The suspects then barricaded themselves inside.

Crisis negotiators arrived on the scene to attempt to talk the pair into getting out of the car.

Just before 8:30 a.m., the suspect vehicle attempted to back out of the station and crashed into a cruiser. Officials were then able to take the 22-year-old female driver and King into custody.

A fire truck was damaged in addition to the building and cruiser.

