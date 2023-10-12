Suspects refusing to get out of car driven into fire station

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are refusing to get out of a car after ramming into the Blendon Township Fire Station Thursday morning.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the initial call they got was for a suspicious car parked near Baldwin St and 64th.

When deputies approached, they tried to drive off — even ramming into a cruiser before turning into the fire station parking lot and driving through the bay doors.

Crisis negotiators are on the scene now attempting to talk the pair out of the car.

No injuries have been reported and deputies say there is no danger to the community.

