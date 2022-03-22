Part of US-31 in Ottawa County closed due to fatal crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Part of US-31 is closed following a fatal crash.

Ottawa County dispatchers say the closure affects the southbound lanes at Taft Road.

Officials report that a Grand Haven Area School District school bus was traveling southbound before being struck from behind by a blue Honda driven by a 47-year-old Muskegon Woman.

No children were on the school bus and with no injuries to the driver. However, the driver of the Honda sustained fatal injuries.

We’re told traffic is being redirected in Muskegon Township at Pontaluna Road.

Motorists are advised to travel along a different route.

Authorities are conducting an ongoing investigation into the crash and urge those with relevant information to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office (616) 738-4000 or Ottawa County Central Dispatch (800) 249-0911.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn new information.

