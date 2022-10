HOLLAND, Mich. — Public safety officials in Holland are reminding residents that restrictions on overnight parking will soon be in effect.

Beginning this Saturday, cars will be ticketed if they are parked along the street or obstructing the right of way between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to the Holland Department of Public Safety.

We’re told the restrictions will be upheld until May 15.

