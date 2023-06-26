Drag Story Time postponed after planned protests pose safety risk

Postponed, but not canceled. That's the promise from Out On The Lakeshore after planned protests put those intending to participate in Monday's Drag Story Time at risk.

The announcement was sent to FOX 17 and posted to their social media.

Lauren Edwards Fox 17 Out On The Lakeshore in Holland

The organization promised this event will take place in the future at a more private location and cited concerns for both the emotional and physical safety of the families attending the event as the reason for the decision.

“We promise to reschedule ASAP and let you all know the time and place so that we can have the best story hour ever.”

Out On The Lakeshore

They have not announced a new date yet.