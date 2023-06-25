HOLLAND, Mich. — Out on the Lakeshore hosted its 20th Annual Pride Festival at Centennial Park in Holland Saturday.

Out on the Lakeshore hosts 20th Annual Pride Festival

There were food trucks, live music and dancing, along with a family area that included face painting and a magician.

Holland’s festival comes after a handful of Ottawa County commissioners voiced their concerns about Grand Haven’s Pride Festival.

READ MORE: Ottawa Co. commissioners criticize Grand Haven Pride Festival

Despite the ongoing saga related to the county commission, coupled with the fact that Ottawa County is known to be more conservative, attendees say they still felt the love.

“The atmosphere here is probably one of the best I’ve been in in a minute. I was here last year, too, but it’s, this time it feels, like, stronger,” Nick James, who attended the festival, said. “This is a community of people, like, you have people coming from all over Michigan just to see it here. And you can feel, like, there is a great amount of people who just want to be here to celebrate each other because not a lot of people get that chance where they’re from.”

FOX 17

“It’s been really fun just seeing everyone dressed up and just doing their thing, you know, and just all these lovely outfits, all the love, you really feel it,” Megan Smith added.

The festival started at noon and wrapped up around 5 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube