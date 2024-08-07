Impact on Ottawa: hotly contested Board of Commissioners primary in the books

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Hotly contested races for Ottawa County Board of Commissioners are in the books after over 2 dozen candidates registered to run for Tuesday's primary.

Of the Republican candidates, 9 were vetted and backed by political action committee (PAC), Ottawa Impact (OI).

FOX 17 has been reporting on the actions taken by Ottawa Impact-backed commissioners as they made several notable moves including replacing the county's administrator with Trump-backed John Gibbs— only to fire him earlier this year— facing a multi-million dollar wrongful termination lawsuit for firing the County's Health Officer, and the hiring and firing of the County's legal team.

After the dust settled and all the votes were tabulated, just 4 of those OI-backed Republican candidates will be on the ballot this November— Joe Moss (D5), Kendra Wnezel (D6), Sylvia Rhodea (D8), and Allison Miedema (D11)— breaking the majority the PAC had within the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners.

In District 9, Phil Kuyers (R) came out on top Tuesday after losing to OI-backed incumbent Roger Belknap in 2022. Kuyers will face the Democrats' Angela Stanford-Butler in November, who— like many others Democratic candidates ran unopposed for the nomination.

