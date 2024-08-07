ELECTION RESULTS: Ottawa County voters push commission candidates to party nomination

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Voters in Ottawa County decided who will run for the Board of Commissioners in the November election.

Below are the winners in the primary races that were contested, according to the Ottawa County Clerks.

In District 5, which represents Blendon and Jamestown townships, part of Zeeland Township, and the City of Hudsonville, the Republican nominee is Joe Moss.

The current commissioner and board chairman held off challenger Mark Northrup.

Moss will face Democrat Jon Rabideau in the November general election.

In District 6, which represents southern precincts of Georgetown Township, the Republican nominee is Kendra Wenzel.

The current county commissioner received more votes than challenger Shawn Haff.

Wenzel will face Democrat Michelle Dieleman in the November general election.

In District 7, which represents northern precincts of Georgetown Township, the Republican nominee is John Teeples.

He defeated Rachel Atwood in the race to replace out-going Commissioner Rebekah Curran.

In District 8, which represents Allendale Township, the Republican nominee is Slyvia Rhodea.

She held off a challenge from David Lee Morren.

Rhodea will face Democrat Rebecca Patrick in the November general election.

The Republican Nominee for the District 10 seat is Josh Brugger.

The former Grand Haven city council member defeated Jason Koert.

