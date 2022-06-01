Ottawa County witnesses population group despite pandemic challenges

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — With a population of 299,157, Ottawa County maintains its status as the seventh-most populated county in the state.
County officials say the population increased by 2,957 in 2021 compared to the year before, noting its significance in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which many populous Michigan counties failed to witness any growth.
We’re also told Ottawa County was the fastest-growing county between 2010 and 2020 among Michigan’s 10 most populous counties.
Ottawa County adds Jamestown and Holland townships were the fastest-growing cities with a growth rate of 2.8%.
View a breakdown of the population statistics here:
