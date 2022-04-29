Ottawa County to launch residential food-composting program

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County health officials plan to launch a new composting program May 2.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH) says the residential program is the only one led by local health officials in West Michigan.

We’re told a need for the program was determined after the public expressed interest in early 2021. OCDPH says a pilot program was conducted among 35 homes in Holland and Grand Haven last year.

"Healthy people can't exist without a healthy environment," says Environmental Health Supervisor Kimberly Wolters. "We want residents to think of it in the same way they think of recycling. Composting is about reusing a resource that would otherwise fill our landfills and our program provides another option for residents to use and to give back and enrich our local environment."

Interested residents can buy one composting bag for $5 or three for $12, with a bin-exchange option for $40 per month for bulk composting between groups, communities or small businesses, health officials say.

Full compost bags can then be returned to one of the health department’s four sustainability centers:

14053 Quincy, Holland 49424

16850 Comstock Avenue, Grand Haven 49417

15600 68th, Coopersville 49404

6693 Roger Drive, Jenison 49428

Click here to learn more about the county’s compost program.

OCDPH says the program is funded by a Michigan Next Cycle MICROS grant.

