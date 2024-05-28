Ottawa County to equip deputies with Axon body, dash cameras

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) announced it will receive new body and dash cams from Axon.

County officials say the Board of Commissioners approved the purchase as part of the budget for fiscal year 2024–25.

We’re told the new system, which includes around 200 body cams and 120 dash cameras, will be set up in the coming weeks.

OCSO tells us law enforcement agencies across the globe use Axon body cameras more than other brands.

The contract with Axon still needs final approval from the county board.

