Ottawa County snowplows gear up as snow falls across West Michigan

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Snowplows are out. Winter is officially here.

Michigan drivers have had an easy go with snow on the roads so far this year.

"Yeah, the last few days have gotten us used to Mother Nature, so to speak," says Ottawa County Road Commission Communications Administrator Alex Doty.

The Ottawa County Road Commission is treating this latest storm as a way to get some rust off. They have trucks and, more importantly, drivers ready to head out.

"So far, we are sitting pretty good," says Doty. "We are all staffed up. We have the 65 bodies that can plow for us and we have additional contract workers. Also, workers from MDOT who can provide us assistance with the state roads."

When storms roll in, the road commission has a couple of drivers out there watching carefully at the conditions.

"Sixty-five is a all-hands-on-deck kind of moment? Yeah, that includes our regular drivers and mechanics that are certified to drive plows. So, everyone can get on and get out there," Doty tells FOX 17.

Be patient if your subdivision isn't hit first.

"We have a priority system when we go out and plow," Doty explains. "So the higher-priority roads are the ones with the most traffic first. So, that will be your interstate, M roads and your US-31 type of roads."

