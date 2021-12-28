Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with snow later on

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Expect skies to become mostly cloudy toward daybreak once again as our next system draws closer to West Michigan. Temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 20s overnight, creating possible frost this morning. Another snow producer moves in late tonight into Wednesday morning, bringing around an inch or so of snow to the region. This evening's drive home from work will be slick. Yet another quick moving disturbance can bring additional snow showers late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning with less than an inch of snowfall. A more substantial system to keep an eye on is due to arrive on Saturday, New Year's Day. This can bring more snow or a wintry mix to West Michigan.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Another system moves in during the afternoon and evening, with snow. A couple inches of snow possible. Highs in the lower 30s. East / southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and possible wintry mix. Lows around 30 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. A new chance for snow showers later in the evening into early Thursday morning. High temperatures in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Any early morning snow showers depart. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY / NEW YEAR’S EVE: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube