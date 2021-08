OTTAWA COUNTY — An outdoor warning siren test in Ottawa County is planned to occur Friday, Aug. 6 at noon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a three-minute-long Attention Alert Signal will sound in the form of a steady tone.

The sheriff’s office notes that the siren will not be activated inside the city limits out of respect to the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival.

