Ottawa County Sheriffs teach gun safety and more to Sheldon Pines School students

HOLLAND, Mich. — Ottawa County Sheriffs have partnered with Sheldon Pines School to start the Teaching Education And Mentoring (T.E.A.M.) School Liaison Program authorities report.

The program is focused on having Deputy Keith Biros visit the school every Wednesday and lead a 30–40-minute lessons on gun and internet safety, defensive driving, the roles of law enforcement and more.

Ottawa County Sheriffs Office

“The T.E.A.M. program provided the opportunity to build positive relationships between local law enforcement and the community schools we serve and allowed me to build real friendships with the students that will last a lifetime,” Biros said. “I was so fortunate to be invited to spend time with the SPS students and staff.”

“After a few visits the students looked forward to the days he was here,” Russell said. “This has been a great program to develop a positive connection with a police officer as well as for the students to learn more about safety in their homes and neighborhoods.”

Ottawa County Sheriffs Office

Russell says her students enjoy the weekly sessions.

“Having Deputy Biros and some of his colleagues come to the school helped form positive relationships between our students and law enforcement,” Russell said. “Both parties benefitted and enjoyed their time with each other while learning valuable life lessons and skills.”