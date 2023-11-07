Ottawa County Sheriffs Office investigating two purse snatchings at grocery stores

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating two purse snatching incidents, which appear to be related. Both incidents occurred at grocery stores on Friday.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, both incidents occurred when a female customer was putting her groceries into her vehicle. The suspect grabbed her purse out of her cart and ran to a vehicle in the parking lot that was occupied by other men wearing masks. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Both victims described the vehicle as an older silver sedan.

The first incident occurred in Holland Township at about 7:18 p.m. The second one occurred in Georgetown Township at about 8:12 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to keep your purse or valuables on you when putting items in your car or returning your cart back to the rack.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368).

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube