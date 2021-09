HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — 5 p.m. update: The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Fox 17 that Willard Penna was found safely earlier this afternoon (Monday, Sept. 27).

Penna was found around 5 p.m. by a K-9 unit with the Holland City Police Department.

Penna has since been reunited with his family.

