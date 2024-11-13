Ottawa County reaches settlement with reverend on discrimination lawsuit

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County officials settled another lawsuit, this time with a reverend who accused the Board of Commissioners of religious discrimination.

Rev. Jared Cramer filed a lawsuit in 2023 claiming the board placed limits on who could deliver the invocation during meetings.

Months after the lawsuit was filed, Cramer delivered the invocation on Feb. 13 of this year.

A closed-session conversation was held Tuesday, after which commissioners voted 9 to 2 in favor of settling the lawsuit. However, no other details were made public.

