Grand Haven pastor files discrimination lawsuit against Ottawa Co. commissioners

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Grand Haven pastor filed a lawsuit against Joe Moss and the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners alleging they violated the First Amendment.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 17, Rev. Jared Cramer of St. John’s Episcopal Church is suing the Board and its Chair for allegedly refusing to allow him to lead public meetings in prayer due to his religious beliefs.

The lawsuit explains each Board meeting starts with a roll call, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer normally led by a church leader.

Before 2023, selection to lead the prayer was reportedly done by different Board members.

Moss was the only Board member who appointed individuals to lead the prayer since he became Chair on Jan. 3, according to the lawsuit. Some of those who have been chosen to lead the prayer since then have allegedly done so multiple times, and some praised Ottawa Impact in their statements.

All of those who were chosen to lead the prayer reportedly held similar beliefs as Moss and none of them were female.

We’re told Reverend Cramer emailed Moss several times requesting that he be added to the rotation of prayer leaders but has not received a response or was given any indication his request was approved.

The lawsuit notes Reverend Cramer is an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, which Moss allegedly opposes.

For this, the lawsuit believes Moss and the Board violated the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and is requesting that the Board adopts a non-discrimination policy when choosing prayer leaders.

Furthermore, Reverend Cramer asks that he be added to the rotation of prayer leaders, along with compensation for punitive damages and associated fees.

Read the full lawsuit below:

