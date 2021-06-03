Ottawa County quarterly food distribution event to take place later this month

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Emergency Food Assistance Program will hand out food to low-income households later this month, according to the Ottawa County Community Action Agency.

We’re told households must fall under the following income amounts relative to their respective household sizes to qualify:

$25,760 (1 person)

$34,840 (2 people)

$43,920 (3 people)

$53,000 (4 people)

$62,080 (5 people)

$71,160 (6 people)

The OCCAA tells us food will be handed out on the following dates and locations:

June 24:



Community Action House (345 W. 14th St., Holland, Mich.) by appointment only—call 616-392-2368

Jehovah Jireh Ministries (4055 Van Buren St., Hudsonville, Mich.) from 3–5 p.m.

June 25:



St. Patrick’s Catholic Church (920 Fulton St., Grand Haven, Mich.) from 10 a.m. to noon

Church of the Saviour (180 N. 68th St., Coopersville, Mich.) from 10 a.m. to noon

We’re told appointments can be made for those who miss their local distribution event.

