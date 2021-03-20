Missing Crockery Township man found safe

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — UPDATE: At 9:43 a.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office announced that at 8:10 a.m. "John Freleigh was located and safely returned back to his care facility."

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office require public assistance in locating a missing person out of Crockery Township.

John Freleigh is a 30-year-old resident at the Harbor Point Adult Foster Care facility, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. They say he left the home at 8 p.m. Friday night.

Freleigh is described as a white male standing at 5’10” and weighs roughly 185 pounds with close-cut brown hair and brown eyes. We’re told he has an identifiable scar on the right side of his head over his ear, as well as a scar on his upper lip and tattoos on both arms.

Police say Freleigh was last seen wearing a black coat, athletic shoes and a pair of dark-colored jeans.

Those with information in connection Freleigh’s whereabouts are asked to call Ottawa County dispatchers at 1-800-249-0911.

