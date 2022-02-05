Ottawa County Parks and Recreation mourns passing of Bea Idema

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Parks and Recreation Commission and the Ottawa County Parks Foundation are mourning the passing of long-time supporter Bea Idema.

Bill and Bea Idema are credited with being instrumental in transforming the county’s parks.

“Bea had an adventurous spirit, a kind, giving heart, and an infectious joy. We will miss her dearly,” says Grand River Greenway Capital Campaign Co-Chair Monica Verplank. “She grew up in Allendale Township and often spent her childhood exploring the Grand River. With her many gifts, so many will be able to grow in fondness and love for these special places as she did growing up.”

Park representatives say Bea grew up near the Grand Ravines County Park, which was a place of significance to Bea and Joy, her sister.

We’re told Bea took part in a number of dedications, such as the Versluis GVSU Campus Segment at the university’s Allendale campus.

