Ottawa County now the fastest growing county in Michigan

OTTAWA COUNTY — Ottawa County is now the fastest growing county in the state.

According to Ottawa County officials, 2020 county population estimates released by the Census Bureau this week show an 11.7% increase in the county’s total population from 2010 to 2020 making it the fastest-growing county in Michigan.

Credit: Ottawa County

Data also shows between 2019 and 2020, Ottawa County was the second fastest growing county in the state.

With a population of 294,635 in 2020, Ottawa is currently ranked the seventh most populated county in Michigan.

Credit: Ottawa County

According to the data, 47% of the county’s population growth between 2010 and 2020 was the result of a natural increase. That means there were more births than deaths in the county.

The data also shows 53% of Ottawa County’s growth between 2010 and 2020 was the result of a positive net migration, meaning more people moved into the county than moved out of the county.

Credit: Ottawa County

The data is part of the Census Population and Housing Unit Estimates program. Official 2020 Census county population data is expected to be released later this year.