Ottawa County now the fastest growing county in Michigan

OTTAWA COUNTY — Ottawa County is now the fastest growing county in the state.
According to Ottawa County officials, 2020 county population estimates released by the Census Bureau this week show an 11.7% increase in the county’s total population from 2010 to 2020 making it the fastest-growing county in Michigan.
Data also shows between 2019 and 2020, Ottawa County was the second fastest growing county in the state.
With a population of 294,635 in 2020, Ottawa is currently ranked the seventh most populated county in Michigan.
According to the data, 47% of the county’s population growth between 2010 and 2020 was the result of a natural increase. That means there were more births than deaths in the county.
The data also shows 53% of Ottawa County’s growth between 2010 and 2020 was the result of a positive net migration, meaning more people moved into the county than moved out of the county.
The data is part of the Census Population and Housing Unit Estimates program. Official 2020 Census county population data is expected to be released later this year.