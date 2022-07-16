Ottawa County motorcycle rider injured when SUV pulls out of driveway

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized when an SUV pulled out in front of him and the two collided Saturday afternoon.

At 3:04 p.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and medical first responders responded to a report of a traffic accident with injuries in the 5300 block of Arthur Street in Wright Township. The investigation showed that a 57-year-old Coopersville woman was driving a 2018 GMC Acadia and pulled out of a private driveway and into the path of a westbound 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle being ridden by a 35-year-old Conklin man, when the two collided.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SUV driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

