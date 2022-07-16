Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Ottawa County motorcycle rider injured when SUV pulls out of driveway

Ottawa County Sheriff 07162022
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday afternoon's SUV-motorcycle collision.
Ottawa County Sheriff 07162022
Posted at 4:19 PM, Jul 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-16 16:27:35-04

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized when an SUV pulled out in front of him and the two collided Saturday afternoon.

At 3:04 p.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and medical first responders responded to a report of a traffic accident with injuries in the 5300 block of Arthur Street in Wright Township. The investigation showed that a 57-year-old Coopersville woman was driving a 2018 GMC Acadia and pulled out of a private driveway and into the path of a westbound 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle being ridden by a 35-year-old Conklin man, when the two collided.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SUV driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rair_Promo_Governor_Primary_Debate_960x720.png

Election 2022

GOP Gubernatorial Debate