Ottawa County man plays Cashword Times 20, wins $1M

LANSING, Mich. — An Ottawa County man plans to spoil his family after scoring a $1 million prize in the Cashword Times 20.

The Michigan Lottery says 33-year-old Adam Meloche purchased the winning ticket at the Wesco on Savidge Street in Spring Lake.

“When I scratched the ticket off, I must have looked it over 100 times to make sure I was reading it right,” says Meloche. “I called everyone I could think of to share the good news, but no one was answering their phones! I was celebrating so loud; I woke my 1-year-old daughter up from her nap!”

We’re told he opted to receive the lump-sum payment of $634,000.

Meloche plans to be smart with his winnings but intends to take his wife and daughter on a trip to Chicago.

