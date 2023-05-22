Ottawa County looks to become 'constitutional county'

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners is facing a vote to become a constitutional county on Tuesday.

County documents show that as a constitutional county, it resolves to protect the individual freedoms of Ottawa County.

The resolution makes specific references to the First, Second, Fifth, and Fourteenth Amendments. Constitutional amendments that refer to the freedom of speech, right to bare arms, and nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.

Chairman Joe Moss shared over Facebook the news last week as a way “to protect the individual freedoms of the people of Ottawa County.”

Among several new board members, Moss is part of Ottawa Impact, a far-right political organization.

The resolution also describes that victory as “Ottawa County overwhelmingly spoke with their vote to restore and protect the constitutional rights of the people as a first priority of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners, as reflected in the county’s new vision statement of ‘Where Freedom Rings.’”

If passed, all the resolution means that the Board supports the Ottawa County sheriff and prosecutor to follow their oaths of office and not enforce any statute, law, or regulation contrary to the federal and state constitution. It will not change any current laws or policies in Ottawa County.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 pm inside the county complex in West Olive.

An excerpt from the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners Minutes and Agenda Packet from May 23, 2023, can be found below:

