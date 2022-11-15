Ottawa County hosting Adoption Day event on Tuesday, November 22

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Ottawa County has announced that it will be celebrating Adoption Day on Tuesday, November 22.

To celebrate the day, the 20th Circuit and Ottawa County Probate Courts will host an event, with the hope that it will lead some to consider foster care and adoption. The event is described as the “happiest day at the court.”

The Adoption Day event will be held at the Fillmore Complex in West Olive. It will begin with a brief ceremony at 9 a.m. Confirmation hearings will be presided by Chief Probate Court Judge Mark A. Feyen, followed by Family Division Judge Kent. D. Engle.

This will be the 20th event that the court has hosted for Adoption Day.

More than 30 courts throughout Michigan will host Adoption Day events. People are eligible to adopt whether they are single or married. They do not have to be wealthy or own their own home, but they must have adequate financial resources to provide for a family.

November is recognized as Adoption Month. The month has been recognized nationally since 1995, and in the state of Michigan since 2002.

Ottawa County’s Adoption Day event will be held on Tuesday, November 22. More information on adoption can be found on the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange’s website.

