Ottawa County Health Department employees unionize

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Ottawa County Health Department employees have formed a union. A representative told FOX 17 they want to protect their fellow workers.

A union negotiator says it's because of their county board's actions.

"(We want) stability and like the ability to do our jobs," Tom Nieboer, a negotiator with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) said.

He added this formation started well before proposed cuts were made to the health department. Nieboer says after the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department got shut down, they looked at protecting themselves.

"We kind of saw that the board was targeting us, specifically. A lot of, like, specific positions within the health department felt that their jobs were in jeopardy," he said.

A sense of support came earlier this week as hundreds of people showed their support to health employees as they walked out after their shifts.

"It felt reassured that there are like people out there that want a health department, so that I felt really good for a lot of people," Nieboer said.

Nieboer says in April, half of the employees sent in their decision, with 41 people saying yes and four saying no to the unionization.

"It was very difficult to, like, even argue for a union before the new board came on and brought all this instability because we were treated well," Nieboer said.

The AFSCME negotiator works as a food inspector for the health department. Before taking on that role, he was a COVID-19 contact tracer. After people retired and openings became available, he transitioned to his new role.

According to the new proposed FY24 Ottawa County budget, his department won't see cuts. He explains that he still worries about his co-workers and the programs they serve.

"What the board is doing in defunding the health department is preventing us from doing our job. But we still want to do our job. Because people need it," he added.

The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners has yet to vote to finalize a budget. Last month, a back-and-forth over health funding.

Chairperson Joe Moss suggested cutting the public health funding down to 2.5 million dollars and no COVID-19 grants.

Health Officer Adeline Hambley says that reducing the general fund contribution would close her office.

She says County Administrator John Gibbs and fiscal services made a new draft. Their suggestions significantly cut health education, immunizations, and family planning.

"We're just, you know, working people trying to do their job and want to do it for the county we love," he said.

Nieboer says ASFCME has filed a lawsuit because county leaders weren't meeting to discuss a contract. FOX17 hasn't independently verified this lawsuit at this time.

Nieboer says after a month of waiting when the lawsuit was submitted, the union did hear back from the administration. He says they're planning to meet next week to start negotiations.

FOX17 did reach out to Gibbs for a comment but has not heard back.

