WEST OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The lights are out, and many services at Ottawa County's Fillmore Complex are on hold.

The county says departments like the Sheriff, Clerk, Register of Deeds, and Treasurer offices are impacted.

Anyone with an appointment Wednesday afternoon is encouraged to call ahead.

According to a press release, the campus lost power around noon September 22. The county is working with Consumers Energy to restore power ahead of business hours for Thursday.

