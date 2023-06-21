Ottawa County GOP censures board member for 'violating Republican values'

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Republican Party has filed a resolution to censure Commissioner Jacob Bonnema “for behavior unbecoming of a public servant and violating Republican values.”

The resolution claims Bonnema undermined the GOP’s principles by:



Supporting pandemic-era mandates and advocating for the creation of a “pandemic panel.”

Voting three times against GOP-led proposals during a meeting on March 14.

Telling the Washington Post a Republican colleague “is not afraid to hurt people.”

The resolution goes on to say Bonnema filed a harassment complaint against Administrator John Gibbs with the county’s Human Resources director. Those claims reportedly included threats, misconduct, intimidation and “indecent conduct.”

The Ottawa County GOP says the HR director released a statement months later explaining the claims against Gibbs were deemed “unfounded” after an investigation took place.

As a result of the resolution, we’re told Bonnema is banned from voting during the next six committee meetings.

Commissioner Doug Zylstra expressed his disdain for the censure on Twitter Wednesday:

Disappointed to see my colleague Commissioner Bonnema censured by the Ottawa GOP, in part because we have a good working relationship. Working across party lines should be a plus, not a motive for censure. https://t.co/njIZaCsd6R pic.twitter.com/iSs5SeG2nb — Commissioner Zylstra (@OCCommZylstra) June 21, 2023

Read the full resolution on the Ottawa County GOP’s website.

Bonnema released the following statement:

“I am a common-sense conservative who is known for being a rugged individualist and proud to represent the hardworking, honest individuals who value their liberty and freedom. My district includes Zeeland City, Zeeland Township, and parts of Holland Township. As commissioner, I have worked hard to listen to the people’s voice and vote honestly and consistently with the values of this thriving county. I will continue to fight for common sense conservative values and principles to be the standard by which we do the business of the County. I work for no political party or special interest group; I work for the people of Ottawa County.



"I am for:

◦ Government Transparency through the First Amendment

◦ Competency with ideology

◦ Fiscal Responsibility

◦ Limited Government

◦ Governing with the least force and authority with grace

◦ Sanctity of Life

◦ Honoring all people equally due to their individual intrinsic value and worth

◦ Pro-Second Amendment



"I am against:

◦ Medical Mandates

◦ Limiting Free Speech

◦ No bid/non-cancelable contracts

◦ Wasteful Spending

◦ Virtue Signaling/Activism

◦ Group Think



"I was elected, as were others on the county commission, by the people who sought change, rational leadership, transparency in government and assurance that Ottawa County would lead with the interests of the people first. We were elected to return trust in county government. It is my desire to rebuild that trust in our elected officials by advocating for transparency, fiscal responsibility, and good governance.



"I am committed to continuing this work, and I will always strive to put the interests of our district first. From fighting for lower taxes to advocating for small businesses, I will work tirelessly to uphold the values that have made District 4 a great place to live and work.



"The Ottawa GOP censure simply limits my participation at county-level GOP executive committee meetings and will have no impact on my commitments or voting as a commissioner.



"I pray the Ottawa GOP establishment can return to its conservative roots and its primary purpose, so we can get back to supporting winning candidates, like me, and winning future elections.”

