Ottawa County deputy's mirror hits teenage pedestrian

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The side mirror of a patrol vehicle driven by an Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputy struck a teenager walking in the roadway Friday night.

At 9:51 p.m. Friday, the deputy was eastbound in the 5300 block of Leonard Road in Polkton Township when the vehicle's passenger side mirror hit the upper arm of a 15-year-old from Coopersville who was also walking eastbound in the roadway with a 14-year-old. The deputy stopped and provided medical assistance before the teen was transported by Life EMS to DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, where the victim was treated for minor injuries and released.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office requested that the Michigan State Police investigate the crash. Troopers from the MSP Grand Rapids Post responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate.

Police have not released the victim's name.