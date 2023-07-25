Ottawa County deputy administrator resigns, cites inability to establish working relationship with Gibbs

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County’s deputy administrator is resigning.

In a letter obtained by FOX 17, Deputy County Administrator Patrick Waterman cites issues establishing a working relationship with County Administrator John Gibbs as one of the reasons for his resignation.

Waterman submitted his resignation letter on Monday.

In it, Waterman cites an inability to establish an effective working relationship with Gibbs as one of the reasons for his departure.

In his resignation letter, Waterman wrote, "My decision to resign stems from a deep concern regarding what I have viewed to be as a lack of effective leadership and an eroding culture of employee trust and support within the county."

Waterman’s resignation is effective August 4.

In a resignation notice to colleagues Waterman writes, “Despite my best efforts, I have been unable to establish an effective working relationship with Mr. Gibbs over the past 7 months. I do not feel as though my experience and abilities are valued or utilized by the current administration, and have come to the decision that it is time to move on.”

Waterman says he has accepted a position as deputy city manager for the city of Wyoming, working with John Shay.

Shay was ousted as the Ottawa County administrator in January and was replaced by Gibbs.

Shay announced in April he had been hired as Wyoming’s city manager.

Gibbs was the GOP candidate for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District in November but was defeated by Democrat Hillary Scholten.

You can read Waterman’s full resignation letter below.

