Former Ottawa County administrator hired as Wyoming City Manager

WYOMING, Mich. — Three months after being removed from his position as Ottawa County administrator, John Shay has been hired as the city manager for Wyoming.

On Monday, the Wyoming City Council announced the decision to appoint Shay as the city's next manager, the result of a nationwide search involving 48 candidates.

“I am delighted to offer John the city manager position,” said Mayor Kent Vanderwood. “His well-rounded experience has prepared him to lead us into the future and work seamlessly with our staff and community partners."

Shay has 25 years of experience in local government, serving as the Almont village manager and Ludington city manager before he became the deputy county administrator for Ottawa County in 2018. He was appointed the county administrator for Ottawa County in 2021.

“The City of Wyoming is such a vibrant community and I’m eager to get started working with the team,” said John Shay. “I am looking forward to getting to know the residents and the community and learning more about how we can work together.”

In January, Shay was ousted as county administrator by a newly-elected Ottawa County Board of Commissioners, who then voted to hire former congressional candidate John Gibbs.

The City of Wyoming says an employment agreement will hopefully be finalized by mid-May.

"We look forward to his leadership as we face challenges and opportunities together as a City,” says Mayor Vanderwood.

Shay follows in the footsteps of long-time city manager Curtis Holt, who served the city of Wyoming as manager for over twenty years.

